Francisco Ginella loaned to Club Nacional

Well, it’s official, erm...sort of. 23-year-old midfielder, Francisco Ginella, has been reportedly loaned out to Uruguayan Primera División side, Club Nacional de Football. The move has yet to actually be confirmed by LAFC, however them taking their time didn't seem to stop Nacional from announcing it on their end.

¡Bienvenido Francisco Ginella al Club Gigante! ⚪️



El volante que llega desde @LAFC, se sumará en las próximas horas al plantel de Pablo Repetto pic.twitter.com/HQdOQZSvsf — Nacional (@Nacional) July 16, 2022

The move has been reported as being a one-year loan. Whether that comes with an opportunity to stay on longer, is yet to be seen. Ginella was said to have already been on his way to his new club, while LAFC travel to Nashville for their match Sunday night. In his three years with the black and gold, Ginella featured in the 54 matches making 28 starts. He scored one goal, and had six assists in his time with the club. We will have more when the club make it official with an announcement on their end, until then we wish Ginella good luck and plenty success with his new club.

