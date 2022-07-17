How to Watch Nashville SC vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC finally won an El Trafico in 2022, and now, they need to turn their attention to a potential playoff opponent this year, as they will take on Nashville SC on Sunday in Tennessee in the teams’ first-ever meeting.

LAFC have been riding high after beating the LA Galaxy 3-2 at The Banc last weekend and apparently gotten full clearance in bringing Gareth Bale into the squad. Whether he and Giorgio Chiellini will see any action in this game is unclear, but one or both could be in line to make their MLS debuts in this game. With LAFC leading the league in points per game, they actually ceded the total points lead midweek, as Austin FC played an extra game and have moved a point ahead of them. Let that be a reminder that the Supporters’ Shield race is a full-on battle and LAFC need to keep picking up wins if they want to win it this year.

Nashville opened their new stadium, Geodis Park, several weeks back but their form has been a bit hit-or-miss lately. Hany Mukhtar remains an MLS MVP candidate this season, and Nashville can certainly strangle games with effective defensive play, but Nashville haven’t posted consecutive wins in league play since April. They won Wednesday, downing the Seattle Sounders 1-0 at home, so if that pattern holds, LAFC can get a result.

I think this is going to be a great litmus test for both teams. Both should be Western Conference contenders this season, both have recognized styles of play and will be confident they can dominate the other side, and yes, both sides have a penchant for losing the plot sometimes. I think this will be a tight clash regardless, but it’s a great opportunity for LAFC to pick up more points this season east of the Mississippi. Let’s go, black-and-gold!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Diego Palacios (suspended) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Brian Rodriguez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Nashville:

Robert Castellanos (ankle) — OUT

Anibal Godoy (thigh) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (+185), Nashville are (+130) and a draw is (+235), so LAFC are very slight underdogs on the road. Considering this matchup is fresh and novel, we have to see what happens on this one.

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between LAFC and Nashville SC will be televised locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 5:38.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!