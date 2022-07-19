LAFC acquire midfielder Sebastián Méndez from Orlando City SC

Fresh off a 2-1 win on the road in Nashville this past weekend, LAFC dipped back into what has been a bust transfer window for the club. Today, the team announced the acquisition of Sebastián Méndez via trade with Orlando City SC.

Sebastián Méndez is Black & Gold.



#LAFC acquires Ecuadorian midfielder Sebastián Méndez from @OrlandoCitySC. — LAFC (@LAFC) July 19, 2022

The 25-year old arrives in exchange for $300k in 2022 General Allocation Money. Orlando could receive an addition $225k in 2023 and $225k in 2024 if certain contract conditions are met. On top of that, Orlando also retain a percentage of Méndez’ future transfer fee, should he be sold in the future. Even with all that, it’s a great bit of business for the club as they add not just depth, but talented depth.

“We are excited to add a dynamic midfielder with extensive MLS and international experience like Sebastian,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “Sebastian’s physical and technical qualities will complement our midfield, and we are excited to see the value he will bring to LAFC.”

Méndez joins LAFC after spending nearly four seasons with Orlando City SC. He has made 13 appearances for a total of 412 minutes played this season. Overall, Méndez has made 83 appearances for Orlando (59 starts), registering one goal and one assist in 4,506 minutes. Méndez has appeared 30 times for Ecuador’s senior national team since his debut in 2018, and he played in seven World Cup qualifying matches for Ecuador, helping them secure their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He has also represented Ecuador at the U-17 and U-20 level.

With the postseason on the horizon, the team will need all the firepower it can get as you just never know what can happen. Not only that, but this is a great talent for the future, as he will almost surely be fighting for a starting spot come next season.

