How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

A very busy week for LAFC continues on Saturday, when they head to British Columbia to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in regular season action.

LAFC are coming off a 3-1 win over FC Dallas at The Banc on Wednesday. Danny Musovski put the black-and-gold ahead, and while they conceded before halftime on a very sneaky goal, LAFC surged in the 2nd half, with goals from Cristian Arango and Kwadwo Opoku to take all three points. The result keeps LAFC unbeaten in their last five league games and they remain atop the standings. Keep on chugging along.

Vancouver are not on short rest, however, sitting out midweek, but they have lost just once in their last five league matches, and are coming off a solid scoreless draw at home against the New England Revolution last weekend. The Whitecaps’ latest addition is Andres Cubas, a defensive midfielder who has drawn rave reviews, and while they sit way down in 11th place at the moment, that’s only two points below the playoff line and they seem to have turned a corner of late.

LAFC won the earlier game between these games this season in a familiar pattern — close in the 1st half, blowing the doors open in the 2nd half — but the Whitecaps have had a knack for knocking LAFC back, going unbeaten in the previous four fixtures. That includes a few somewhat embarrassing losses at BC Place, so! Will that continue under Steve Cherundolo or is this truly a new era? We’ll find out Saturday night.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Jose Cifuentes (suspended) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Brian Rodriguez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Carlos Vela (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Vancouver:

Michael Baldisimo (ankle) — OUT

Sebastian Berhalter (foot) — OUT

Deiber Caicedo (knee) — OUT

Cristian Gutierrez (calf) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (+100), Vancouver are (+240) and a draw is (+260), so LAFC are close to a push on the road. Given the circumstances — even with LAFC wobbling in the past in Vancouver — I think that’s a fair call.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Vancouver Whitecaps will be televised locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!