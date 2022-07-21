Carlos Vela wins ESPY for Best MLS Player

If you didn't know, it was awards show season in the world of sports last night as the 2022 ESPY Awards took place. A time where we celebrate the year of sports that was, as well as shine a light on all of our favorite athletes, moments, and teams from the previous year. For LAFC, that means taking home even more awards while they bask in even more recognition.

While he may not have the boat-load of goals he had in previous record-breaking seasons, Vela has put together a very strong case for being the MLS best, as well as finding some much needed health to help with the consistency he’s found this calendar year. From 2021 Vela has featured in 38 matches, with 31 starts, tallying 11 goals and serving up 14 assists. He’s maintained an 80% passing success rate, and has had several jaw-dropping moments.

Vela had some stiff competition as well, beating out 2021 Golden Boot winner NYCFC star Valentin Castellanos, New England Revolution midfielder Charles Gil, as well as young star forward for FC Dallas Jesús Ferreira. While others may have tallied slightly more goals, few have truly lifted an entire city on their backs the way Vela has. Now, all that's left to do, is secure the only trophy that's eluded him thus far, MLS Cup.

