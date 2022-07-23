Hotter than the weather: Sporting KC 0, LAFC 2

A week after a professional-style 2-1 win on the road in Nashville, as well as all the hype and circumstance of a brand new player debut, LAFC were back at it again this evening. The team were looking to secure three more points on the road, this time against Sporting KC, as they look to solidify their spot atop the conference with competition gaining on them.

Story of the first half was the heat. We are indeed in the middle of summer as KC was experiencing record highs and it showed on the pitch. Both sides while not lethargic, were definitely doing their best not to burn out in the first few minutes of the match. Both sides had some good looks early on, but none came close enough to get the first goal.

The heat was so bad, it took down the television feed locally, with the match going into technical difficulties for a large chunk but luckily, no goal was missed. When action did return, it was LAFC inching closer to that opening goal, with Cifuentes and Arango both putting on amazing shots that nearly came through for goals. Alas, both sides went into the halftime break scoreless.

The thing about LAFC this season though, is they tend to do their best work in the second half of matches and tonight was no different. In the 56th minute Chicho Arango added to his long list of goals scored since arriving to Los Angeles. This one was nothing short of spectacular putting on a shot from an angle nobody shoots from, and then he had the audacity to send it to the back of the net. Giving the black and gold the lead and dropping jaws throughout the league.

The man who's name is on the lips of everyone lately, Gareth Bale, finally made even more noise as a sub in this match. In the 83rd minute Bale got his first opportunity to score in the black and gold and did just that. While not the earth-shattering banger, it was a very solid, professional goal you'd expect form someone so accustomed to scoring. Taking on the defenders, and then finding his shot with the finish to double the lead for LAFC.

The second goal was enough to get the three points on the road once again, making it three straight wins for the black and gold, with the last two on the road. The team are back at home next week for the second biggest match of the season. LA Galaxy may be in-town rivals, but no team gets under the skin of this team the way Seattle Sounders do. With the visitors battling for a playoff position, it will be a match filled with its typical physicality, and likely, even more goals. More importantly, it's another chance for LAFC to set the tone for intent for this season. A chance to flex some championship mentality of their own at home.

