LAFC forward Cristian Arango named to MLS Team of the Week

LAFC maintained their spot atop the Supporters’ Shield standings after a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, and one black-and-gold player, forward Cristian Arango, has been recognized by being named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 22 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

Arango scored the winner in the victory and set up Gareth Bale’s insurance tally.

Arango now has nine league goals this season, putting him in the top 10 in scoring, and has scored in seven of his last eight games. After a sluggish start to the season, Arango has come on lately in an emphatic way, and leads the team in scoring as they top the table.

Hopefully Arango’s form continues to flourish for LAFC and hopefully he continues to help the team pick up wins. Congrats to Chicho and keep up the good work.

