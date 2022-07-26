Luis Suarez to LAFC? Doesn’t sound like it

Luis Suarez is a free agent and with lots of digital ink spilled in recent months about his next destination, the Uruguayan striker had some real links to LAFC in the press, although those do not appear to have any traction right now.

Several transfer rumor mongers abroad were reporting on late Monday and early Tuesday that Suarez was a tangible target in MLS, with ESPN’s Taylor Twellman pinpointing LAFC as the MLS club chasing the forward.

Twellman has good sources, and while social media started to light up at the prospect of LAFC adding yet another global household name to the squad this season, joining Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, another U.S.-based reporter with good sources, Paul Tenorio of The Athletic, reported on Tuesday that LAFC will not be signing Suarez after all.

#LAFC is not buying Luis Suárez, per sources.



Sadly, the rumor mill must turn its attention elsewhere in MLS. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 26, 2022

Suarez, 35, is one of the best pure strikers of his generation. After starting at Uruguayan power Nacional, he went to the Netherlands, playing for Groningen and Ajax, before really hitting the stratosphere, featuring for Liverpool and Barcelona. He spent the last two seasons with Atlético Madrid, where he helped them to a shock La Liga title in 2020-21. As an international for Uruguay, his resumé is legendary, having reached the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup and won the 2011 Copa America, among many other achievements.

But to say Suarez would be welcomed unreservedly would not be accurate. His career is littered with major transgressions, including a protracted debate over whether he used a racist slur at an opponent while with Liverpool, three separate biting incidents (one of which, ironically, occurred against current LAFC defender Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup) and an infamous hand ball in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal that indirectly led to Uruguay reaching the final four. Uruguayans are famed for their “never say die” attitude, but Suarez has certainly gone overboard more than once in his career on the field.

Add to that the current blistering form of LAFC forward Cristian Arango. He may not have the resumé of Suarez, but Arango is nearly a decade younger, is in form with a string of game-winners lately and LAFC are in first place at the moment. Amid rumors that Arango himself was being shopped, would it make sense to bring in Suarez, or swap one for another?

For now, it sounds like a moot point, and it does not look like Suarez will be joining the black-and-gold. If anything changes, we’ll let you know.

