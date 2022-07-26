After a career night in a big 5-2 win over LA Galaxy II over the weekend, Orange County SC forward Milan Iloski has been voted USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 20 of the 2022 season.

Iloski notched two goals and two assists in the win, in which Orange County trailed at Dignity Health Sports Park for nearly 30 minutes, before roaring back with five unanswered goals to flip the result.

Two goals ⚽️⚽️

Two assists @milaniloski123's performance in @orangecountysc's 5-2 victory has earned him @play_eFootball Player of the Week honors pic.twitter.com/xNXwE6Iy3Z — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) July 26, 2022

Iloski received 58 percent of the votes from a national media panel in earning the award (full disclosure: I am a member of the voting panel and voted for Iloski). It is his second such league honor of the season to date, as he also took the Week 10 Player of the Week award.

Iloski now has 14 goals on the season so far, one off the USL Championship Golden Boot lead. Hopefully he can continue to stay in form and help push OCSC up the standings down the homestretch. Congrats to Milan on the honor.

