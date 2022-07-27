LAFC academy’s Bryan Moyado named MLS Next U-17 MVP, All-Star

MLS Next, the national boys academy circuit, announced various season-ending honors this week, and one LAFC academy player has cleaned up with recognition.

Midfielder Bryan Moyado was named U-17 MLS Next MVP for the 2021-22 season. Dubbed the “midfield engine” for his academy team, Moyado also notched three goals in 24 regular-season appearances. He helped LAFC’s U-17s reach the semifinals of the MLS Next Playoffs.

The future is Black & Gold.



Congrats to Bryan Moyado on being named U17 @MLSNEXT '21-'22 MVP presented by @adidas! #LAFC pic.twitter.com/ZbHQUaNBQB — LAFC Academy (@LAFCAcademy) July 26, 2022

In addition, Moyado was named to the West team roster for the 2022 MLS Next All-Star game, set to take place Aug. 10 in Minnesota, as part of the broader MLS All-Star festivities up north. Moyado is one of three age-group national MVPs to be named to an All-Star game roster this year.

Moyado is drawing plenty of attention, including on the international stage, where he has previously been called up to train with the United States U-15 national team, and he has a fresh call-up to the U-19 U.S. national team, alongside LAFC academy defender Tyler Bindon, as that age cohort gears up for the next U-20 World Cup cycle.

Congratulations to Bryan on all the recent honors, and keep working hard!

