Angel City FC loan GK Maia Perez to French club GPSO 92 Issy

Angel City FC announced on Thursday they have loaned goalkeeper Maia Perez to French club GPSO 92 Issy for one year.

Issy, based in the Paris region, were relegated from Division 1 Féminine in France last season and have returned to the 2nd division, where they have had success in the past. Angel City’s release on the move indicates Perez is expected to be the starting GK for Issy.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a great opportunity for Maia Pérez to develop as an incredibly promising young goalkeeper on loan to Issy for the future benefit of Maia and Angel City,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a team statement. “This opportunity for Maia is an example of a loan strategy that will continue to be important for the development of other young players and goalkeepers at Angel City. We wish Maia the best of luck on loan and a positive life experience in Paris.”

Perez, 22, is a rookie out of the University of Hartford. The de facto No. 3 goalkeeper on the Angel City roster, she has yet to make an a professional appearance, but the Michigan native appears to be a player that Angel City’s coaching staff remain high on and she could return to Angel City next summer.

“I’m really excited. I am going to learn different languages, cultures, and styles of play. I know it is going to be an unreal experience and navigating a language barrier will help me grow as a player,” said Pérez. “Angel City helped me improve my game tremendously. Dan [Ball], Brittany [Isenhour] and DiDi [Haračić] pushed me to be a better goalkeeper and really helped me become a professional. Playing with big-name players and having such amazing support gave me the confidence I need to go on loan overseas.”

Angel City are back in action on Saturday when they host OL Reign.

