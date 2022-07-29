How to Watch LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders: Preview, odds

LAFC have been flying high but they’ll have a good litmus test at home on Friday, when they host the Seattle Sounders at The Banc for the teams’ second meeting of the 2022 regular season.

LAFC are on a three-game winning streak, most recently posting a 2-0 road win at Sporting Kansas City last weekend. Cristian Arango continued his stellar scoring form with the game-winner, while Gareth Bale opened his MLS account with an insurance tally. It’s pretty much what you want to see from the team, keeping a clean sheet and scoring a couple goals on the road, bing bang boom.

The Sounders are also coming off a road win 2-1 over the Colorado Rapids last weekend. It was a controversial affair on both sides, but the Sounders got the win and that’s important, since they sit below the playoff line, albeit within a point of it at present. It’s been a very weird regular season for Seattle so far, who obviously prioritized the Concacaf Champions League earlier on, which they won, and since then they’ve been unable to find consistency. Game to game, they can look brilliant or awful, and it’s very hard to get a read on them.

These teams tied 1-1 in Seattle coming out of the international break in June, and that is probably the kind of performance LAFC should expect from their opponent. There is a great deal of mutual respect between the teams, and given how good they’ve been, there’s reason to be. With LAFC looking to keep their place atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, a win will obviously be the aim, and this will be another good test with the final stretch of the season almost here.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Kellyn Acosta (suspended) — OUT

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Danny Musovski (leg) — OUT

Seattle:

Kelyn Rowe (suspended) — OUT

Joao Paulo (ACL) — OUT

Obed Vargas (back) — OUT

Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon, LAFC are (-195), Seattle are (+475) and a draw is (+320), so LAFC are enormous favorites for this game. Considering their form, I understand to a point, but the Sounders are being disrespected here in my humble opinion.

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between LAFC and the Seattle Sounders will be televised nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 8 pm PT with kickoff to come at 8:15.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!