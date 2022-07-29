Careful what you ask for: LAFC 2, Seattle Sounders 1

After a brief, and very successful, two match stint on the road, LAFC were back at home and playing host to one of their biggest rivals. Seattle Sounders may not be having the year they expect, but they are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, and would love nothing more than to use this match as a springboard to bigger and better things to close out the season. For the black and gold, it was a chance to really make a statement against a side that if in the postseason, will undoubtedly give them trouble.

It didn't take long for the visitors to convince the ball to bounce their way. In just the 14th minute Cristian Roldan did well to find space and put a dangerous ball into the box, unfortunately the bound found its way off Jesus Murillo, and past Max for the goal on the rare LAFC own goal.

It looked like the team had one of their vintage responses in the 26th minute. A great ball from Cifu found Vela who appeared to control it with his chest, and slammed home the equalizer, however upon review it was seen he got a bit too much arm on it during his control of the pass, thus ruling it no goal. The team continued to apply the pressure and were able to find the equalizer before halftime. Mahala Opoku who has had a phenomenal season, continued it with a one-touch banger from range to get crowd going on a Friday night.

Not content with being level, LAFC decided to take the lead before the halftime whistle. A great ball into the box found Vela who didn't use any part of his arms this time, and instead hit them with flying side kick for the goal. The ball wasn't hit great, and was right at Frei, but was hard enough to go right through his legs for the lead as the first half came to an end.

LAFC did something not many teams do, they were able to hold Seattle to zero shots on goal for the entirety of the match. The first goal was an own goal and thus, not a shot for Seattle, which means LAFC put in all three goals in this match. Luckily, two counted for their tally, and two was all they needed to come away with the big three points at home to further cement their place at the top of the conference, and give themselves some breathing room in the race to the Supporter’s Shield.

The biggest thing about the team the last few matches, is they've looked professional. They may not have blown teams away, or scored all the goals, but they have done enough to get three points, and have looked solid in the process. Wins like this, the grind-it-out- type of wins, are always important to get used to as you approach the playoffs. The team’s next MLS match will be August 6th, but the team will take part in a special Leagues Cup Showcase against Club América this Wednesday, August 3rd.

