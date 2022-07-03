LAFC waive defender Doneil Henry

As the transfer window opens in the coming days, LAFC are beginning to re-assess and adjust the roster as they continue to make room for the newest transfers set to join the club once the window opens on July 7th. The team announced today, once such transaction, waiving defender, Doneil Henry.

#LAFC waives Doneil Henry. — LAFC (@LAFC) July 3, 2022

Henry featured in five MLS matches for the black and gold, making two starts and logging a total of 133 minutes. The defender also made an appearance once during the team's run in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. It was the veteran defender’s experience that attracted LAFC, leading to him being signed before the start of the 2022 season.

However, as a Canadian International, he did take up one of the International Roster Spots on the team. His departure opens up that spot, which will almost surely be used on one of the incoming players set to join the squad in the coming days. While his time with LAFC was short, it was very much appreciated as he provided more than just what we saw on the pitch for some of the younger defenders within the squad. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.

