How to Watch Angel City FC vs. OL Reign

Angel City FC have had another long break, with a bye week following a game postponed due to a COVID outbreak, and they’ll be back in action on Saturday when they host OL Reign at The Banc.

Angel City’s last game came way back on July 9, when they downed local rivals San Diego Wave FC 2-1 at home. After Ali Riley had a terrific opening goal, San Diego tied up the game in the 2nd half, but ACFC debutant Claire Emslie almost immediately scored on the other end to lead the Angels to the win. Angel City have since slipped below the playoff line, but just, and they now have one or two games in hand on all the teams ahead of them in the standings. At the halfway point of the season, it’s all to play for.

OL Reign are one of the teams ahead of them in the standings, albeit level on points with them and just one spot ahead of them. Their last game was a 1-0 loss on July 17, but they were missing several internationals, so I would take that result with a grain of salt. With the national team players all back, they’re going to be full-strength or close to it once more.

The teams last met on June 18, when OL Reign won 1-0. Angel City have yet to post a win or draw against the Seattle club, in three previous tries, so this would be a good chance to get that first result, especially with the table as jam-packed as it currently is. This should be another interesting game at The Banc.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Simone Charley (Achilles) — QUESTIONABLE

Clarisse Le Bihan (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Savannah McCaskill (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Reign:

N/A

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and OL Reign will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

