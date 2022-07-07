Angel City FC officially sign forward, Claire Emslie

Good things come to those who wait, or so they say. Today, patience paid off with Angel City FC announcing the signing of a player selected well before the NWSL season even began. Scottish forward, Claire Emslie, has officially signed on with Angel City FC after being selected by the club with their second pick, way back during the NWSL Expansion Draft.

Today we announce the official signing of forward Claire Emslie, who was ACFC’s second pick in the 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft.

Welcome, @emslie22!



More Info: https://t.co/MvmOl4Ba1r#WeAreAngelCity #AngelCityFC pic.twitter.com/gtDtyP0nWV — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) July 7, 2022

Emslie will occupy the International Roster Spot that the team acquired in a trade with OL Reign several weeks ago, at least until her green card is finalized, which the team expects will happen in just a couple of weeks.

“We are delighted to welcome Claire Emslie to Angel City,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a statement. “Claire joins us after we drafted her in the 2022 expansion draft from Orlando Pride. She is a player with good experience in the NWSL and superior versatility as a forward in our strategy. Claire has scored some notable goals for Everton and Scotland this season and we hope she continues this trend with us. We welcome yet another true professional and great person to our positive player culture.”

“I’m really excited to be in Los Angeles and part of Angel City,” said Emslie in a statement. “I have been looking forward to it for a long time. The team has already been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get onto the field for the rest of the season.”

Fans won't have to wait too long to see their new forward in action, as she will be available for selection when the team faces off against rivals San Diego Wave, this Saturday, at The Banc. Emslie’s signing follows the conclusion of the Everton FC season in the FA Women’s Super League. She joined Everton on loan from the Orlando Pride, before signing an 18-month contract with the Blues in December 2020. In 2021–2022, Emslie made 18 appearances and secured two goals.

