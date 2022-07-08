How to Watch LAFC vs. LA Galaxy: Preview, odds

MLS’s rivalry week is back and it wouldn’t truly be one without an LAFC-LA Galaxy match, and the foes will square off once again in MLS regular season play on Friday at The Banc.

LAFC are coming off a wobble at the weekend, a 1-0 loss at the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. That opponent and venue have been LAFC’s undoing more than once over the years, but this game really was a wasted opportunity for the black-and-gold. On short rest, Steve Cherundolo did plenty of rotating — not a bad idea, honestly — and the team seemed content to play for a scoreless draw as they struggled to hit incisive scoring chances. Had they succeeded, it would have been subdued but acceptable, but a late gaffe from Ilie Sanchez led to Andres Cubas’ goal for the Whitecaps and LAFC exited Canada with no points for their troubles.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, most recently played Monday, so they’ll be on shorter rest, but they had a 4-0 home romp over CF Montreal. Honestly, they looked like their best version again after looking like a pale imitation through June, which included an embarrassing U.S. Open Cup home loss to Sacramento Republic. But again, the Galaxy are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after their big win on the 4th of July.

Most of the time ahead of El Trafico, LAFC are in imperious form and the Galaxy are sputtering, and most of the time, the Galaxy send LAFC packing with a loss against the teams’ incoming form. This time, the game will be at The Banc, and LAFC have had some actual success there in this rivalry. The black-and-gold have already been embarrassed twice this season by their rivals, and this is their last chance (unless they happen to meet in the playoffs) in 2022 to get a result. At this point, LAFC need the points less (though they do indeed actually need the points, too) than they just need a slump-busting win over the Galaxy. Win or bust here!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (quad) — QUESTIONABLE

Brian Rodriguez (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Carlos Vela (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Galaxy:

Jorge Villafaña (knee) — OUT

Chase Gasper (thigh) — OUT

Douglas Costa (suspended) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LAFC are (-130), the Galaxy are (+295) and a draw is (+290), so LAFC are big favorites at home. They have found results at home previously in this rivalry, but that’s still a bit surprising they’re favored this much.

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between LAFC and the LA Galaxy will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!