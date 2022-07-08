Money in the Banc: Los Angeles 3, LA Galaxy 2

Another chapter in LA soccer supremacy was written this evening. This one at The Banc, home of LAFC, as they hosted their cross-town rivals, LA Galaxy in what is always the biggest occasion of the season. The stars were out, and none received more warmly than newest signing, Wales international, global superstar, forward Gareth Bale.

While many were hoping to see him suited up for tonight, it's likely the paperwork had yet to be finished, and it’s always better to get a player settled in rather than rushing them into a team. As it stood, LAFC had plenty of firepower available for this one, and they would need it. As expected the vibes, immaculate, but they always are when these two teams meet.

In true rivalry fashion it didn't take long for tempers to rise and a yellow card to fly. It also didn't take long for before the first goal of the match. On the first corner of the match, LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes gave the black and gold the lead with a strong header that went past Bond for the lead.

The Galaxy tried several times to get the response, but LAFC keeper, Max Crepeau had other plans, putting on a few solid saves to keep the lead for the black and gold headed into the halftime break.

Galaxy weren’t going to make it easy, and in the 55th minute they got their first goal of the match, and the first goal of the second half behind Samuel Grandsir who finished it for the equalizer.

FIRST GOAL OF THE SEASON FOR @SAMUELGRANDSIR AND WE'RE LEVEL!!!! pic.twitter.com/HIuqGe5wH4 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 9, 2022

LAFC responded moments later in the 69th minute with a nice deflection. A rocket from outside the box was sent in and Cifuentes got just enough of his head on it to send it past Bond for the second goal of the match, retaking the lead.

Chicho Arango wasn't going to sit around and just watch the goal party take place without getting one for himself. In the 71st minute he got on the end of a beautiful through ball put in by Carlos Vela, and finished it from range to extend the lead for the black and gold at home.

That pesky Galaxy refused to die however, getting their second goal of the match in the 80th minute to pull them within a goal, and once again, the points were all to play for with just minutes left in regulation.

RAYAN RAVELOSON WITH HIS THIRD GOAL IN ONE WEEK pic.twitter.com/K4708djPVc — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 9, 2022

When the final whistle blew, it was LAFC who were kings of LA, even if only for the weekend. The win didn't just secure the three points, but secured bragging rights as LAFC extend their lead atop the league standings. The win snapped a very grueling, and strenuous one-match long winless run. It also marked Head Coach Steve Cherundolo’s first victory of his rivals. LAFC hit the road to face off against newbies to the Western Conference, Nashville SC, and will likely have their newest superstar ready and available for that one.

