How to Watch Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Angel City FC have been involved in a number of memorable events already in their short history, and the latest comes up on Saturday when they host Southern California rivals San Diego Wave FC at The Banc, this time in the teams’ first-ever meeting in the NWSL regular season.

Angel City are coming off a solid, if disappointing, result last time out, a 1-1 home draw against the Portland Thorns last Friday. Savannah McCaskill’s second attempt off a penalty gave ACFC the very, very early lead, but it was partially undone with Yazmeen Ryan’s Abby Wambach-esque header from a looping cross at the far post deep in stoppage time to tie it up. It was a cruel end to an otherwise pretty mature performance for Angel City, but they just have to be ruthless in seeing out games, something they hopefully learn.

San Diego are coming off a win on Sunday, a 2-1 victory at home over the Washington Spirit. Even missing five starters, the reserves stepped up and goals from Makenzy Doniak and Belle Briede kept the Wave atop the standings another week.

Angel City have been playing fairly well lately, but they’ve been missing the killer edge to pick up some more victories. A big rivalry win? That could help kickstart the second half of the season and push them ahead as they fight for a playoff spot. Let’s go!

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (knee) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (international duty) — OUT

Allyson Swaby (international duty) — OUT

Simone Charley (Achilles) — QUESTIONABLE

Clarisse Le Bihan (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — QUESTIONABLE

Savannah McCaskill (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Wave FC:

Alex Morgan (international duty) — OUT

Kailen Sheridan (international duty) — OUT

Naomi Girma (international duty) — OUT

Taylor Kornieck (international duty) — OUT

Sofia Jakobsson (international duty) — OUT

Jodie Taylor (foot) — OUT

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!