LAFC’s Giorgio Chiellini named to MLS Team of the Week

After a terrific 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Friday, LAFC are flying high once again on a Monday, and little surprise, they are in line for some recognition around the league, as defender Giorgio Chiellini has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 23 of the 2022 regular season.

Chiellini got the start once again and put in 71 minutes of work in against the Sounders, helping to hold them off a shot on target all night. He also nearly scored a banger, too, but his sharp, partially-deflected stinger went just wide of the mark.

Joining Chiellini in the Team of the Week mix is LAFC captain Carlos Vela, whose winning goal helped get him placed on the Team of the Week bench once again. This seems to be a trend for Vela, but if that means he’s still contributing, then who cares?

Congrats to Giorgio and Carlos for the recognition this week, and long may the good form continue.

