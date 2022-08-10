How to Watch 2022 MLS All-Star Game

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game is here, as the brightest stars of our domestic league will host the Liga MX All-Stars at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday evening.

This is the second consecutive year with this particular format, after the success at The Banc in 2021 led to everyone deciding they should run it back again. Obviously with LAFC not hosting the festivities this time, it will be far more low-key, but besides the three players who are actual All-Stars, it will give the rest of the squad and everyone who works for LAFC a few days to take a breath before the final stretch of the regular season.

The three LAFC players who should feature in this All-Star Game are forward Carlos Vela, midfielder Ilie Sanchez and defender Diego Palacios. A perennial All-Star, a second selection, and a debutant, respectively. Congrats to them all.

As always, from a club perspective here, hopefully the players get a few minutes to run around and end up coming home healthy and not at all tired. I think most of us highly respect Liga MX, if we don’t actually have a team in that league that we root for, so here’s hoping it’s another night of fun and full health!

How to Watch

Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game will take place at Allianz Field and will be televised nationally on ESPN and UniMás. The broadcast is set to begin at 5:30 pm PT, with kickoff scheduled for 5:48.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!