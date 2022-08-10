How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Tigres UANL Feminil

Angel City FC will take a short respite from their NWSL regular season campaign for a new spot of history, as they host Tigres UANL Feminil at The Banc in ACFC’s first-ever international friendly.

Angel City last played on Sunday, a hard-fought 2-2 draw at the Orlando Pride. Goals for the visitors came from rather unlikely sources in Ali Riley and Cari Roccaro, but Orlando pegged them back twice as the game ended in a tie. I think Angel City have reason to be disappointed they didn’t get the win on the road, but a draw in an away game is seldom a bad result. Stefany Ferrer van Ginkel, of course, previously played for Tigres so this will be a good chance for her to see her old teammates.

Tigres, meanwhile, sit in third place in Liga MX Feminil, six games into their league campaign. Most recently, they defeated Puebla at home 4-1. While the league is still pretty new, they are the most successful club in Mexican soccer to date, with four league titles. Coached now by former Canadian international Carmelina Moscato, the squad features rookie Mia Fishel, who attended UCLA and will therefore be coming home, in a sense.

Obviously these teams are both pretty new, ACFC still brand new, but this is an exciting night and I think a good occasion for all. Women’s soccer continues to grow on both sides of the border and it will be interesting to see the excitement surrounding this game. Hopefully everyone who features in this game stays healthy and we see a fun night all around.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between Angel City FC and Tigres Feminil at The Banc will be televised locally on Bally Sports SoCal and streamed on Vix throughout the United States. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

