Light the candle: MLS All-Stars 2, Liga MX All-Stars 1

For the second year in a row, MLS won the bragging rights in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX All-Stars, and for the second year in a row, LAFC players were in the middle of the action, as MLS took a 2-1 win Wednesday in the midseason classic at Allianz Field.

Two of LAFC’s three 2022 All-Stars started the match, with Carlos Vela and Diego Palacios in the XI for MLS.

The black-and-gold made an immediate impact, as Palacios hit a back post cross to Vela, who headed it past Liga MX goalkeeper Camilo Vargas just three minutes into the match to put the home team ahead 1-0.

Vela exited the match in the 32nd minute for Paul Arriola. He looked healthy and so mission accomplished!

The teams went into the break with MLS holding the 1-0 lead. Palacios made way at halftime, Kai Wagner taking his spot, and LAFC’s third All-Star, Ilie Sanchez, entered the match to begin the 2nd half, taking Darlington Nagbe’s spot.

Carles Gil drew a penalty for MLS in the 70th minute, and Raul Ruidiaz scored the PK to double the home side’s lead.

Liga MX made it interesting late, as Kevin Alvarez scored from range in the 84th minute to narrow MLS’s lead.

It appears Palacios and Sanchez, who each played 45 minutes, came away from the game unharmed, so great job!

The All-Star Game is an exhibition at its purest, I’m not interested in breaking down the plays, but MLS got the win, LAFC players featured and scored for the second year in a row, and the black-and-gold contingent appear to be no worse for the wear. Mission accomplished, then!

LAFC themselves are scheduled to be back in action on Saturday, when they’ll host Charlotte FC for the teams’ first-ever meeting.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.