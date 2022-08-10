Tigres tamed in Los Angeles: Angel City FC 1, Tigres UANL Femenil 0

Angel City FC took a midweek off from NWSL action, and instead indulged in making some more history. The team hosted Tigres UANL Femenil in the club’s first-ever International Friendly match. Angel City FC forward Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel, was set to face off against her former squad while Tigres forward, Mia Fishel, was returning to Los Angeles, having played her collegiate career with UCLA.

As is the case with almost all friendlies, especially ones that provide some historic context like the one tonight, this wasn't about the result. It was about the occasion. The moment. About pushing women's soccer even further into the main lexicon of society. An opportunity for players who perhaps don't see a ton of minutes during the season, to log some tonight while showing what they can do when given the chance.

The first half went by without a goal, with both teams just settling into proceedings. ACFC didn't want to take too much risk, while Tigres seemed happy to soak in the occasion and just defend for most of the first half. The best chance of the half came from ACFC, but the apparent goal was ruled offside, a ruling replay proved to be a bit questionable.

The visitors picked it up a bit in the second half, and applied the pressure early on. Luckily, Angel City goalkeeper Brittany Isenhour was ready for everything tonight, putting on a few clutch saves in the early stages and in the second half to keep Tigres off the scoresheet.

48' | Another amazing save by Brittany Isenhour! @Brittany1Wilson — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) August 11, 2022

The goal opportunities picked up in the second half, with Angel City reaching for fresh legs off the bench as they tried to seal up a win at home on an historic night. It took the better part of 80 minutes, but we did eventually see a goal, and it was scored by the home side! A great pass from Tyler Lussi sailed into the box and found Savannah McCaskill who was right there to knock it past the line for the late-lead and potential match-winner.

The goal was enough to secure the win at home as the team look to gather any momentum they can as they prepare for the playoff push in the NWSL regular season. Stamp the passport, as the club can now say they've beaten teams across two continents in 2022. As we mentioned before, tonight was less about the result and more about the occasion. However, it feels damn good when you can celebrate the occasion, appreciate the history, acknowledge what it means for the greater good of the sport, all while going to bed winners. Another historic night at The Banc, and another memorable Angel City FC performance.

