Orange County SC’s Milan Iloski voted USL Championship Player of the Month

The USL Championship unveiled their Player of the Month award on Thursday, and Orange County SC forward Milan Iloski was voted winner for July 2022.

Iloski scored six goals and two assists in July for OCSC, taking him to the top of the league’s Golden Boot race, with 16 goals on the season, averaging a goal every 73.5 minutes of play. While the team has found their title defense to be challenging so far, Iloski and teammate Erick “Cubo” Torres have been banging in the goals, combining for 25 of Orange County’s 37 goals scored in league play.

It’s been a busy and uncertain time lately for Orange County SC, but Iloski has been a grounding influence on the field for his club so far this year. Congratulations to him on the Player of the Month honor and long may his form continue.

