How to Watch Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars

After hosting their first-ever midseason friendly midweek, Angel City FC are back in action Sunday evening, when they host another new opponent for them, this time the Chicago Red Stars, at The Banc.

Last time on Angel City, they played Tigres Feminil in a friendly on Wednesday. The game was a nice occasion all around, with many ACFC players getting a chance to find some playing time at The Banc, and they came away with a solid 1-0 win, Savannah McCaskill’s 2nd-half goal the difference in the match. It would be nice if some of those Angel City players get more of a look in Freya Coombe’s lineup moving forward, but we’ll see what happens.

The Red Stars have been perhaps one of the surprise packages of 2022 so far, as they sit in 4th place and look like a a solid playoff team. This, in spite of the fact that most of their first-choice defense is out for the year, they lost their internationals for long stretches and their superstar Mal Pugh has been in and out of the lineup all season. In spite of that, a young group is really holding up week to week, and they have only lost three league games so far this year.

Given it’s the first meeting between the teams, it’s hard to project how they’ll look against each other, but Pugh is slated to be out this game with an injury, so perhaps that gives ACFC enhanced hope they can get a win. We’ve obviously seen Angel City win convincingly this season, but every game is a new challenge and hopefully they are up for this one.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (illness) — OUT

Red Stars:

Tierna Davidson (ACL — SEI) — OUT

Chelsie Dawber (hamstring) — OUT

Morgan Gautrat (calf) — OUT

Casey Krueger (maternity leave) — OUT

Mallory Pugh (knee) — OUT

Kayla Sharples (knee) — OUT

Kealia Watt (maternity leave) — OUT

Sarah Woldmoe (maternity leave) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Chicago Red Stars will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!