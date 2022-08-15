Angel City FC name Angela Hucles Mangano general manager

Angel City FC announced on Monday the appointment of Angela Hucles Mangano to general manager. Per the club’s release on the move, “In the evolved role, she will drive the sporting vision of the club, overseeing coaching and the first team, player care, medical and performance, sports science, soccer operations, all wellness programs and resources, and the development and management of the team’s to-be-announced bespoke practice facility in Los Angeles.” Meanwhile, Eni Aluko, previously sporting director, has been named director of recruitment at ACFC.

“From the moment Angela joined Angel City last year, she has been a force across our organization, bringing her ‘whole athlete’ mentality to the sporting business, the front office, and our community. She is an incredible, inspiring leader who pushes us to be better, go farther, and do more. She understands what our players and coaching staff need to be successful and how we can make an authentic impact in our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled to elevate Angela into this important role and look forward to many new milestones to come,” said Angel City FC president Julie Uhrman in a statement.

Hucles Mangano, 44, joined Angel City in 2021 as vice president of player development and operations, a role that frankly does not exist elsewhere under that particular name. Her stated goal in that role was to ensure a high level of professionalism throughout the club and work to provide the best resources to support players. In addition, she has been the leader behind the Angel City Player 22 Future Program, a mentorship and training program for ex-NWSL players to learn new career skills that is scheduled to fully launch in the coming months after the club met the initial funding target for the program. Hucles Mangano will continue to guide the Player 22 Future Program while serving as general manager.

“I am honored to have been named the team’s General Manager and excited to continue contributing to this club that means so much to us all. We have a special group with our players and club, and staying focused on a playoff spot is the priority in this transition. It’s wonderful working for an organization that continuously strives for more, is player-centric, and community focused. I’m looking forward to stepping into this new role for Angel City and continue to work closely with Eni to drive this club forward,” said Hucles Mangano.

Prior to her move into Angel City’s front office, Hucles Mangano was a standout soccer player. Playing in the first two women’s pro leagues for the Boston Breakers, the midfielder made 109 appearances for the U.S. Women’s National Team between 2002-09, winning two Olympic gold medals and starring in the 2008 Beijing Olympic tournament.

This move seems to be somewhat significant if not entirely disrupting what’s been built over the last year or so, but time will tell how the sporting operations will change with Hucles Mangano taking more of an explicitly active role.

“Playing the lead role in building Angel City’s team of players from its inception has come with incredible growth, learning, and reward,” said Aluko. “A big part of my recruitment vision for Angel City was to build a football team of diverse players on the field that our incredible community and fanbase in Los Angeles would be proud to support. I am looking forward to continuing to work in leadership with Angela Hucles Mangano to focus specifically on the players and recruitment, utilizing a global network in women’s football as this club continues to grow and drive towards excellence and success.”

