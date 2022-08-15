LAFC’s Jose Cifuentes, Steve Cherundolo on MLS Team of the Week

After their biggest win to date of the 2022 season, LAFC are once again recognized on the MLS Team of the Week, with Jose Cifuentes being named to the Team of the Week XI, while Steve Cherundolo was named Coach of the Week for Week 25 of the 2022 season.

LAFC posted a rousing 5-0 win on Saturday over Charlotte FC at The Banc, all five goals coming in the 2nd half.

Cifuentes scored a goal and an assist in the win for the black-and-gold. His goal was a “Johnny on the spot” moment, as he capitalized on a miss from Charlotte’s GK.

Cifuentes now has seven goals and six assists so far this season in league play, matching or surpassing his career highs in an MLS season. After a slow start to the campaign, he has been on fire the past few months and hopefully he continues his form.

Cherundolo, meanwhile, continues to be pressing all the right buttons with his squad. The manager grabbed the next gear in the 2nd half, something he’s done several times before this season with LAFC. It sure seems like he should be the frontrunner for MLS Coach of the Year, but we’ll see what happens.

Hopefully, the good times continue to roll for LAFC. Congrats to Cifu and Steve, and long may the good form continue.

