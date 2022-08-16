How to Watch LAFC vs. D.C. United: Preview, odds

LAFC are on a double-game week, and on very short rest, when they host D.C. United at The Banc on Tuesday for the teams’ only meeting in 2022.

LAFC hosted a new opponent, Charlotte FC, on Saturday and came away 5-0 winners. It was their biggest league win of the season and while the 1st half was scoreless, they turned it on in the 2nd half and the expansion side had no answers. It was an unselfish performance, with four different scorers and an own goal, for the black-and-gold. They remain in command of their destiny in the Supporters’ Shield race, and will look to continue chugging along.

D.C., on the other hand, have had pretty much the opposite season so far. After firing Hernan Losada early in the season, Wayne Rooney took over a few weeks ago and the club is undergoing a massive teardown of the roster at present, something that is obviously an ongoing project with them at the very bottom of the league standings right now. While they have brought in some notable names, particularly forward Christian Benteke at the transfer deadline, they’re basically trying to find something to build on at this point.

Obviously, there is a chance of this being a trap game for LAFC and if it is, they would falter in their game in hand on the teams chasing them for the Shield. Expect plenty of squad rotation by Steve Cherundolo and a challenge to keep the winning streak rolling in this game. Let’s get it!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — QUESTIONABLE

Gareth Bale (load management) — QUESTIONABLE

Giorgio Chiellini (load management) — QUESTIONABLE

D.C.:

Adrien Perez (foot) — OUT

Bill Hamid (hand) — OUT

Brad Smith (knee) — OUT

Brendan Hines-Ike (foot) — OUT

Chris Odoi-Atsem (illness) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Monday afternoon, LAFC are (-380), D.C. are (+750) and a draw is (+500), so LAFC are enormous favorites at home once again. Hopefully that means it’s another routine victory!

How to Watch:

Tuesday’s match between LAFC and D.C. United will be televised locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:38.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!