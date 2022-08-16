Less showtime, more grindhouse: LAFC 1, D.C. United 0

Talk about a quick turnaround. After a dominant display against Charlotte FC just this past weekend, LAFC were back in action in the rare Tuesday night match. Luckily, the team remained at home, this time hosting D.C. United. On paper, this was a very favorable matchup for LAFC, with the visitors sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference. However, this is the MLS, and chaos is always just around the corner, so they'd have to stay shard if they wanted to expand on that nice lead atop the league.

The black-and-gold did well to keep the bulk of possession, finishing the half with more than 60%, however in what was a surprise to nobody familiar with the league, it was DCU who finished the half with more shots (7-2), with two shots on target to LAFC’s zero. The one highlight the home side did see, was a wonderful save from Max Crépeau to keep the visitors off the scoresheet. As we saw this weekend though, this team only gets better in the second half, and they were undoubtedly looking for all three points in the final 45.

The second half was drama from the start with the physicality turned up a level, and cards flying. In the 60th minute DC United defender Steve Birnbaum was shown a second yellow, resulting in the red card, and now the visitors were in the deep end without a life vest. In the 67th minute LAFC took full advantage of, well, the advantage, and got the long-awaited goal for the lead. It was some excellent one-two play between Mahala Opoku and Chicho Arango that finished with Opoku getting a great look at an open goal, tapping it in for the lead.

The lone goal would be all the team would get in the match, and would be all they needed for the win. While not the most flashy performance, it was a solid one. You won't always score a ton of goals, but they got the win at home, extend their lead at the top, and move the win streak to a continued club-record of seven straight wins. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters, especially during a week where the team has a fair amount of matches in a short span. The team will be right back at it this weekend, making a quick-trip North to face San Jose Earthquakes.

