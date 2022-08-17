It’s a World Cup year, excitement is in the air for the fall tournament, and there’s plenty of anticipation for the United States’ chances.

And that’s to say nothing of the FIFA World Cup coming up in Qatar.

Yes, the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team is preparing for the upcoming Amputee World Cup in Turkey, and this summer, named LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta an ambassador for the team.

“Soccer is a sport that we all love so much and compete in. It truly unites people around the world in whatever fashion it’s played,” Acosta said when his role was first announced. “I’ve had a chance to meet with a few of the U.S. Amputee Soccer team athletes. It’s exciting to both be on a similar journey heading into the World Cups this fall.”

“For starters, the level of competition is incredible and the amputee soccer matches are a great viewing experience,” he added. “Amputee soccer has gained more awareness in other countries around the world, and it’s time to really put the sport and the team on the map in the U.S. It’s an exciting time for U.S. Soccer in general, with the Amputee Football World Cup just one month before the FIFA World Cup. I’m excited to support one another heading into the fall.”

Amputee soccer is played on a field three-quarters size of a standard FIFA field, and is played 7-a-side. Outfield players use crutches and can use one leg, while goalkeepers may use one hand during play. The Amputee World Cup, a 24-team tournament in 2022, will take place in Istanbul in September. The United States’ best showing in the competition came in 1988, when they finished 3rd.

This year’s group hope they can do their country proud while also playing on a volunteer basis.

On Tuesday, several members of the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team took in LAFC’s 1-0 win over D.C. United at The Banc, and met back up with Acosta. With Acosta himself gearing up for a hopeful call-up for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the FIFA World Cup this year, everyone’s cheering each other on at this point.

To get to Turkey and fund their trip at the World Cup, the Amputee Soccer Team is soliciting donations, with a private donor pledging to match everything raised up to $100,000. If you are interested in learning more, or making a donation to help the men represent the U.S. in the tournament, you can go to the team’s website. Best of luck to them at the World Cup!

