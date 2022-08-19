How to Watch Kansas City Current vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC are coming off a good week and for their next test will aim to stop one of the NWSL’s hottest team, the Kansas City Current, Friday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

ACFC played two games last week, only one a competitive game, but won both 1-0, courtesy of Savannah McCaskill goals. The competitive game was a hard-fought win at The Banc over the Chicago Red Stars, a big win in their playoff chase as the final stretch of the season approaches. While Angel City seem to vacillate between wearing themselves out too early and failing to hold onto a result and actually holding on to the bitter end, they seem to be looking better, even if their form overall remains consistent in its inconsistency.

It’s a different picture for the Current, who are unbeaten in their last 10 games. Their last match was a wild 4-3 away win against the North Carolina Courage, which in hindsight was rather predictable considering both teams have a penchant for wild games. They’ve really gone under the radar while in the midst of this outstanding run, but if they keep going, they’ll be atop the table or close to it before long.

Angel City won the first meeting between these clubs, a 1-0 game at The Banc in May, when Christen Press forced an own goal by KC. Christen Press, impacting an Angel City game, remember that? At any rate, Angel City could really use a result if they want to get into a playoff spot, but they’ll need to be at their best against a very good opponent here.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (COVID protocol) — OUT

Hope Breslin (shoulder) — OUT

Current:

Sam Mewis (knee — SEI) — OUT

Lynn Williams (hamstring — SEI) — OUT

Mal Weber (leg — SEI) — OUT

Jaycie Johnson (leg) — OUT

Chloe Logarzo (leg) — OUT

How to Watch:

Friday’s match between Angel City FC and the Kansas City Current will be aired on CBS Sports Network in the United States and streamed on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!