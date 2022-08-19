Hard-fought result on the road: KC Current 1, Angel City FC 1

Angel City FC were back on the road, looking to keep the good vibes going and extend their unbeaten run to four matches. First, they'd have to come away with the against a very tough KC Current side out for revenge. Over 10k were on-hand to watch the home-side Current take on the newest members of the NWSL, with playoff positioning at stake. For ACFC, a win would put them over the playoff line, and right back in the thick of the postseason race.

In what has become familiar for Angel City over the last few matches, the first half featured a side not looking to take too many risks. A side letting the match come to them, taking counter-attack opportunities as they came. KC were also cautious but were definitely the aggressors in the first 45. The home side came close to taking the lead on several occasions, but ACFC goalkeeper DiDi Haračić put on some great saves to keep it scoreless going into the break.

Angel City took the lead late in the match, catching AD French out just enough. A great ball into the box found Cari Roccaro who headed it home for the late lead. For a moment it looked like Angel City were going to snatch a huge win on the road. But only for a moment.

Just minutes later some reckless behavior defensively gave KC the chance they needed. After losing possession, the ACFC defender made a bad tackle in the box, leading to Current being awarded the penalty. LaBonta stepped up to the spot and converted it for the goal, bringing the match even once again, with little time for ACFC to find another potential winner.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and while it didn't vault Angel City back over the playoff line, it did put them back in the mix in what is a very open league at the moment. We will undoubtedly have to wait until the very last match before we know who will play in the postseason, but its good for the team to keep pace, just a decent stretch of results away from making an appearance. The squad head further East to take on Gotham FC, next weekend.

