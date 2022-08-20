How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC wrap up their double-game week on Saturday when they head to NorCal to take on the San Jose Earthquakes in the teams’ second meeting of the 2022 season.

The black-and-gold most recently played on Tuesday, hosting D.C. United at The Banc and coming away 1-0 winners on the night. Kwadwo Opoku came off the bench to score the winner in the 2nd half, and while it wasn’t the fun romp the previous LAFC wins had been, they maintain a perfect mark over D.C. and extend their club-record win streak to seven games.

The Quakes are second-bottom the Western Conference, but don’t let that fool you, because they have been in nearly every game they’ve played lately and Jeremy Ebobisse remains on a hot scoring run up top. Having said that, they are winless in their last six games, most recently a 4-1 road loss at FC Dallas. I could see the air slowly deflate from their metaphorical balloon once and for all with no hope at the playoffs, or I could see them really fight and make every game a battle down the stretch. Pretty much their calling card the past few years has been their fight, and they’ve gotten the better of LAFC at times over the years, too.

It’s another obvious trap game for LAFC, as they are flying and their opponent is very much not, but I think form could go out of the window in the process. Steve Cherundolo needs to keep his squad hungry, which he’s done so far, make the right rotations in the lineup, and the players need to perform to their potential. Hopefully the league leaders can keep rolling in this game.

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — QUESTIONABLE

Giorgio Chiellini (load management) — QUESTIONABLE

San Jose:

Gilbert Fuentes (personal) — OUT

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Wednesday afternoon, LAFC are (-120), San Jose are (+240) and a draw is (+300), so LAFC are big favorites on the road. Hopefully they just keep rolling.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and the Earthquakes will be televised locally on KCOP13 and Estrella TV and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!