LAFC sign Danny Trejo to MLS contract

LAFC announced on Friday they have signed forward Danny Trejo to an MLS contract. Details of the deal were not announced.

“We are pleased to see how quickly Danny has progressed with the Lights and are excited to see what comes as he takes this important next step in his career,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington in a team statement. “Danny has shown he has the quality and character to make an important contribution to the first team as we enter a critical time in the regular season.”

Extremely blessed and excited to be Black & Gold! Thank You @LAFC for making this dream into a reality. A big thank you to all my coaches, my family, friends , and God. I am ready to compete and do my best to help this team in any way possible.

Vamos LAFC! pic.twitter.com/A51j2XXjDw — Danny Trejo (@dtrejo_10) August 20, 2022

LAFC’s top MLS SuperDraft pick in 2021, out of Cal State Northridge, Trejo has been under contract at the black-and-gold’s reserve team, USL Championship outfit Las Vegas Lights FC. He’s played 38 games for Lights FC, scoring 14 goals, including 10 in 22 appearances so far this season. Trejo was USL Championship Player of the Month for March of this season, after a blistering start to the campaign.

This summer, he started getting short-term call-ups to LAFC, and has played in two matches, both off the bench, for 29 minutes of play thus far. While he hasn’t registered a goal or assist at MLS level yet, he did flick on the ball that led to Cristian Arango’s equalizer at the Seattle Sounders, so he was rather unfortunate not to get credit for a goal involvement in that one.

Why the signing now? Players can only be called up so many times in a season on short-term loan agreements and I believe Trejo had his maxed out. I’m glad LAFC are doing right by him, since he’s had to take the long road to get an MLS contract, but he’s done it and I wouldn’t be shocked if he makes the most of the playing time he gets down the stretch. Congrats to Danny, and best of luck.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.