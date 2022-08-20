LAFC officially clinch 2022 MLS Playoffs berth

It’s official: LAFC have qualified for the 2022 MLS Playoffs.

A result elsewhere around the Western Conference broke in LAFC’s favor, and therefore their match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday was not necessary to book their postseason ticket.

25 Matches. Playoffs clinched.



This ties us with our Historic 2019 squad for the fewest matches needed to clinch an @MLS Playoff spot.



x - #LAFC pic.twitter.com/RLHRQtppFw — LAFC (@LAFC) August 21, 2022

LAFC’s playoff berth means they will have reached the MLS postseason for the fourth time in their five seasons of existence to date. The only year they did not qualify for the playoffs was last year, where they had a faint shot of getting in on Decision Day and capitulated. No repeat performance this year, fortunately.

This year’s regular season finale is Oct. 9, and the MLS Cup final is scheduled for Nov. 5. LAFC will look to be in that final game of the season, with MLS Cup to win. But first, the rest of the regular season, the chase for the Supporters’ Shield, a Concacaf Champions League berth, and playoff wins en route to the big game. One step at a time, and congrats to LAFC on booking their ticket to the postseason.

