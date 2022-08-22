Reports: LAFC’s Mamadou Fall headed for Villarreal loan

If you’ve been wondering about the status of LAFC defender Mamadou Fall in recent weeks, you’re not alone. And now, it looks like he’s set to make a big move abroad.

Fall will be sent on a one-year loan to La Liga side Villarreal, in news first reported in the English-language press by ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle on Saturday.

League source tells ESPN that #LAFC is finalizing a deal to loan defender Mamadou Fall to La Liga side Villarreal. Fall had training stints with Villarrreal earlier in his career with the club's U17 and U19 sides. https://t.co/c3u1XebBlK — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) August 20, 2022

Fall, 19, has made 20 appearances total (19 in competitive matches) this season for LAFC. Starting the campaign as the starting center back alongside Jesus David Murillo, but since June he’s almost completely fallen out of Steve Cherundolo’s rotation, merely coming off the bench or making obvious rotation starts for the black-and-gold. It’s puzzling, considering Fall has been one of the most exciting young players in MLS and seems like a budding superstar, and then has become a bit player over the summer.

Frankly, it’s unclear if Fall and Cherundolo didn’t see eye to eye in training or if LAFC have anticipated a move was coming for the player and have stopped featuring him to keep him healthy, or something else altogether. But he does seem like a player who could hang in La Liga, and perhaps he’ll be given a chance at Villarreal, who won the Europa League the season before last and are perennial overachievers in Spain, given their location in a small town and need to compete against teams that far outspend them every year. They are currently perfect in competitive games this season (albeit only a few games in) and seem to have high hopes they can put together a strong campaign again this season.

It’s unclear if the Villarreal move for Fall (which has not been confirmed by LAFC yet, although I think the reporters who have dropped info about this are totally legit and believe it’s only a matter of time) will be a pure loan or a loan-to-purchase situation, something that worked previously with Diego Rossi’s transfer to Fenerbahçe and did not work with Brian Rodriguez’s loan and return from Almería. It’s also unclear if Fall would join Villarreal’s first team straightaway or if he would need to prove himself with Villarreal B, the club’s reserve team, which play in the Segunda division, first. But I have high hopes for him so I hope if this deal comes together, he balls out and everyone’s happy. We’ll keep you posted on updates to this story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.