Official: LAFC loan Mamadou Fall to Villarreal CF

LAFC announced on Thursday they have officially sent defender Mamadou Fall on a loan to Spanish side Villarreal CF, through the end of the 2022-23 La Liga season. LAFC reserve the right to recall Fall from the loan.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Mamadou, and one that we felt was right at this stage of his career,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a team statement. “He is an incredible prospect with great potential who now has the chance to develop further at a top European club. We will be monitoring his progress closely and wish him all the best with Villarreal.”

Fall, 19, has played in 35 regular season games for LAFC across last season and the current campaign, including 20 total appearances (19 in competitive games) this season. The starter to begin the current season, Fall suddenly fell out of the reckoning this summer, and it’s unclear if that was because he was not putting in the work in training, or if LAFC were keeping him healthy for an anticipated move, or something else entirely.

But Fall is one of the very best prospects to go to Europe in MLS, and this chance at Villarreal is a great opportunity for him. He’s previously trained at Villarreal in their youth teams, and the first team won the Europa League in 2020-21, and are a well-respected midtable La Liga outfit. Of course, it’s unclear if Villarreal are taking Fall on a flyer and will park him in the reserves, or if they will put him in the first team, right away or at some point this season, but hopefully he impresses.

It’s unclear at this point if there is a purchase clause at the end of this loan, and if so, what the terms are. We’ll see what happens, and I’ve loved Fall’s play in MLS, so hopefully he impresses and keeps climbing in Spain. Best of luck to him at Villarreal.

