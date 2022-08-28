How to Watch Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC

Angel City FC will put their unbeaten run to the test on Sunday, when they take on Gotham FC Sunday afternoon at Red Bull Arena.

ACFC are coming off a gritty 1-1 draw against the Kansas City Current last weekend. After Cari Roccaro opened the scoring to continue her recent scoring run, a late penalty conceded was converted in memorable fashion by Lo LaBonta and the teams split the points. The Angels dropping a late goal is something they’ve made a bad habit of, but they have been finding ways to get results, even if more and more players go down on a weekly basis.

The picture is not so rosy coming in for Gotham, who are on a six-game losing streak that has seen their coach get fired and pretty clear indications this season’s rebuild project was a failure. Having said that, they have not been getting blown out as much lately, including their last game, a 2-1 loss at home to the Orlando Pride, and they have beaten Angel City this season, 1-0 at The Banc with the goal from Ify Onumonu.

So this is a good opportunity for Angel City to get a win and maybe even vault back up above the playoff line, but they need to take their opponent seriously and still play well for 90 minutes. This could be a season-defining game in Freya Coombe’s return to New Jersey, and hopefully her side pulls off the victory in this game.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (ankle) — OUT

Jasmyne Spencer (COVID protocol) — OUT

Hope Breslin (shoulder) — OUT

Gotham:

Allie Long (maternity leave) — OUT

Ashlyn Harris (excused absence) — OUT

Domi Richardson (knee — SEI) — OUT

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and Gotham FC will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and streamed on Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 2 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!