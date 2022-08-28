New jack swing: Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 3

The Angel City road show continued this weekend, this time with a nice Sunday afternoon matchup. The team headed cross-country to take on NY/NJ Gotham FC, as they looked to build even more momentum in their fight for one of the final playoff spots. While a win may not put them past the playoff line this weekend, with head-to-head matches against several teams left to play, a win would give them a bit more control over their destiny.

Coming to a theater near you: East vs West showdown.

It looked like the home side was going to open up proceedings with plenty of possession that led to what appeared to be an early goal. However, the call on the field was that it wasn't a goal, but somehow still a Gotham corner kick despite the ball going into the back of the net. It was a weird sequence, but in the end, ACFC were lucky to still be level and they took full advantage.

Just moments later, in the 16th minute, Savannah McCaskill added another goal to her tally in highlight fashion. After hitting the defender with the nutmeg, she snatched her soul as she put on a shot from angle that found the back of the net for the lead.

Clearly shaken up by the turn of events, Gotham never quite found their footing again, and in the 25th minute Angel City doubled their lead. Simone Charley took on the defense, drew in all their attention, got the goalkeeper to sway, and while her shot was blocked, Cari Roccaro was there to follow up the shot for the goal on the open net.

Having been on the wrong side of a few comebacks this season, Angel City didn't ease up and before the half ended Claire Emslie scored what is surely a contender for goal of the season. After a cutback got her some space outside the box, she wasted no time and immediately let it fly with the left foot, soaring past the keeper for the third goal of the day for the visitors. Now, it was all about playing a solid second half, possibly adding another goal, but most importantly, seeing out the three points on the road.

The only goal of the second half came courtesy of the home side. Paige Monaghan was lurking in the box as several of her teammates took shots at the goal to no avail, until she got her foot on it and put it home to bring one back in the 52nd minute.

The match finished in a 1-3 win for ACFC, in what was, despite the scoreline, a fairly balanced match between the two sides. The win puts Angel City within touching distance of the final playoff spot, with plenty of soccer left to be played. The team continue the road trip with a visit to the red-hot Houston Dash. As we’ve mentioned before, it’s not over until its over, and this is far from over.

