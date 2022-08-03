How to Watch LAFC vs. Club América: Preview

LAFC are back to having an international friendly this year, as they’ll take on Liga MX power Club América Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in the Leagues Cup Showcase doubleheader.

LAFC are riding high on top of the MLS standings, most recently defeating the Seattle Sounders 2-1 in league play on Friday. Kwadwo Opoku unleashed a rocket to tie the game, before Carlos Vela won it before halftime. The Sounders have been struggling, but it was a competent victory against a strong opponent for LAFC, and they continue to roll.

Club América have started their league season, but have just four points in their first five games. On a possibly related note, this is their fourth friendly since they started their league season on July 2, so the big money games may be hurting their domestic play a tad. Current manager Fernando Ortiz has been at the job since March, and given how big the América manager’s role is, he’s perpetually on a short leash.

This, of course, is a friendly, so neither team needs to worry about much beyond having a good time and being healthy throughout. I do think there will be some bragging rights on the line, especially if one team wins big, but do not expect LAFC’s first-choice lineup to feature much, if at all. I expect the big stars, if contractually obligated to appear, will do so for a short run, but this will be a game for the reserves, Las Vegas Lights players and maybe even a few LAFC Academy players.

And considering the last time they played, LAFC and América had a crazy game which included coaches fistfighting(!), let’s hope it doesn’t get that heated this time around. Let’s have fun and most importantly, keep the players healthy in this friendly.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LAFC and Club América will be televised nationally on ESPN and Univision. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 8:15 pm PT with kickoff to come right around that time.

