Real Salt Lake acquire forward Danny Musovski

After the flurry of new additions that kept the LAFC fanbase, and us here, salivating and adding to the anticipation of the postseason, we see the other side of deals made. With so many coming in, there was no doubt that some would be on the way out and today, we know one of those players set to continue their career elsewhere. The club announced forward, Danny Musovski, is headed to Real Salt Lake.

Part of our History.



#LAFC acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from @realsaltlake in exchange for Danny Musovski. — LAFC (@LAFC) August 3, 2022

First reported by Mr. Scoops himself, Tom Bogert, the team officially announced the move today. In exchange for the forward, RSL will send LAFC $250k in General Allocation Money. The team receives $150k in GAM for 2022, and the other $100k in GAM for 2023. The 26-year-old had become a fan favorite in his time with the black and gold, seemingly always delivering when called upon and in some of the biggest moments in team history. In his three seasons with the club he logged 1,842 minutes, scoring 11 goals and setting up teammates with five assists.

“We want to thank Danny for his many contributions to the Club since he arrived in Los Angeles,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “He has proven himself to be a reliable player in our league, played in many big games, and scored some important goals for LAFC. We wish Danny all the best in this next step of his career.”

The deal is surely bittersweet for LAFC faithful. Musovski was definitely beloved during his time with the club, but equally, plenty are happy to see him move to place where he hopefully gets even more minutes to make even more fall in love with him. Unfortunately, he does get moved to a Western Conference rival, a club LAFC will actually face this weekend, so seeing Danny Musovski play against his former club could be the biggest story heading into this match week. We thank Danny for all he's done for LAFC, and wish him nothing but the best as he continues his fantastic career.

