Hollywood nights: LAFC 0(5), Club América 0(6)

Midweek matches are nothing strange over the course of the MLS regular season, however occasions like this are something brand new, with plans to make it a familiar sight. LAFC played host at So-Fi stadium, in what was the second-ever soccer match to be played in the newly minted LA Rams home, as they played Club América for the second time ever. The match was the second of a double-header as part of the Leagues Cup Showcase, a set of matches to set the stage for what will be a full-fledged MLS v Liga MX tournament, Leagues Cup, featuring all teams from both leagues.

70k were on hand to watch the rematch between these two teams. The first time they met, was in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, where LAFC got the upper hand on América in the semifinals to punch their ticket to their first-ever Finals match. While only an exhibition, it was an early chance for the Mexican giant to get some sweet revenge in Los Angeles, in front of thousands.

While the goals didn't flow too much during the first half, the atmosphere was peak and the vibes immaculate in what was always meant to be a celebration of the occasion. The first half provide several chances for both sides, but more importantly, it was thoroughly entertaining. The best part was there stars had yet to feature, and they were certainly looking at some minute in the final 45.

After sitting the first 45, Carlos Vela took the stage to start the second half, with Gareth Bale waiting in the wings, but it was big John McCarthy who stole the spotlight to open the half. América were looking to have a party abroad and started peppering the goal but the LAFC keeper wasn't having it.

The teams were level after 90 minutes and it was off to penalties to determine the ‘winner’ of this exhibition match. However tonight wasn't about the result, this night was about setting the stage for future tournaments, about having some fun during a normally boring midweek, and to make some history. In the end, it was América to get the win via penalty kicks, 6-5.

LA is currently eyeing sites to host the 2026 World Cup and tonight was a display for SoFi Stadium as they stick out their chest in hopes of being chosen. Tonight was further proof soccer in Los Angeles is only on the rise, and evidence that if you bring it, people will come.

