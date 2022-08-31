How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC begin a pretty important week in their 2022 MLS regular season on Wednesday, when they play a second game in Texas in a row, this one against the Houston Dynamo for the teams’ first meeting of the year.

LAFC are coming off a second straight loss and their worst loss of the season, after getting slammed 4-1 at Austin FC on Friday. Individual mistakes doomed the black-and-gold in the top of the Western Conference clash, and LAFC just looked flat. It was worrisome, and if this is a one-off for the rest of the year, then no big deal! If this is a sign of things to come, well, it was bad.

Houston, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak, five of those losses. They sit on the bottom of the Western Conference now, since Sporting KC woke up, and they are playing out the string at this point. Their last game was a 2-1 loss to Minnesota United in St. Paul over the weekend, and while they haven’t completely collapsed, they are in bad form.

Still, these teams haven’t met this year and LAFC are on their first real wobble of the season. If ever there was a good time for the Dynamo to feel a flicker of optimism, it’s here. But LAFC can really make hay if they take advantage of this game, and a win would maintain their advantage in the Supporters’ Shield lead. We need to see three points, VAMOS LAFC!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

None

Houston:

Teenage Hadebe (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Thor Ulfarsson (abdominal) — QUESTIONABLE

Hector Herrera (leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday morning, LAFC are (-110), Houston are (+250) and a draw is (+280), so LAFC are big favorites on the road, which is a bit surprising after the two road losses, but hopefully they get back in the win column right quick here.

How to Watch:

Wednesday’s match between LAFC and the Houston Dynamo will be televised locally on KCOP 13 and Estrella 62, and streamed in the rest of the United States on ESPN+. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5:30 pm PT with kickoff to come at 5:38.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!