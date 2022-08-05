LAFC trade forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to New England Revolution

LAFC announced today they have traded away Ismael Tajouri-Shradi to New England Revolution. The forward was recently acquired by the club this offseason, coming off an MLS Cup winning run with NYCFC.

#LAFC acquires $400,000 in General Allocation Money from @NERevolution in exchange for Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. — LAFC (@LAFC) August 5, 2022

The club was able to recoup their money spent on the original trade, getting $400k in General Allocation Money for 2023. The team could earn more, as there is a chance for an addition $200k in GAM for 2024, should certain contractual obligations be met.

“We want to thank Ismael for his contributions to LAFC,” sad Co-President and GM John Thorrington. “These decisions are never easy, particularly as Ismael made a great impression throughout his time at LAFC on and off the field. He is an incrediblyds talented player, as evidence by his memorable goal against Kansas City, and we wish him all the best in this next step in his career.”

The 28-year-old forward featured in six matches for the club, logging 161 minutes, but still making an impact in his short time scoring two goals for the black and gold. This move is viewed as the move before the move, with the club already teasing a new arrival. Reports indicate that arrival is most likely a forward, playing the winger position, so this will be a like-for-like set of moves for the club. Despite his short time, Tajouri-Shradi did well and performed when called upon, and that's all you can ask for from a player.

