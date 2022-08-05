LAFC acquire forward Denis Bouanga from Saint-Etienne

It happened again! LAFC spending more money to acquire some serious talent, that is. At the end of a busy deadline day it was reported by scoop extraordinaire, Tom Bogert, that LAFC were busy working to get one more deal over the line and it appears as though the team were able to do just that with the signing of winger, Denis Bouanga from French Ligue 2 side, Saint-Etienne.

Denis Bouanga is Black & Gold.



@BouangaDenis joins #LAFC as a Designated Player. — LAFC (@LAFC) August 5, 2022

The 27-year-old Gabon International comes after a fruitful spell in France. In 28 starts for the Ligue 2 side last season, he managed to service up six assists and net nine goals of his own. The forward will sign on as a Designated Player for the squad, making him the third and final DP on roster. The amount of the transfer fee was undisclosed, but as always, the deal is pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“Denis is a proven attacker in the prime of his career and is an excellent complement to our group,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “He is a player in high demand, and we are grateful he and his family have chosen to continue his career in L.A. in order to help us achieve our ultimate goal of winning trophies.”

The team has shown their hand all throughout this offseason, bringing in a handful of extremely talented players with plenty of experience both here in MLS, and abroad, but more importantly, they all have experience reaching the top at one point or another. LAFC are all-in on 2022, and they should be. This has been an extremely talented club since their arrival in 2018, and it’s time they evolve from lovable expansion side, to actual championship contenders for years to come, and this is another hopeful move towards just that.

The 27-year-old will be looking to settle in fast as the playoffs approach, but luckily, the stacked attack can afford to carry a new arrival for a few weeks if needed. More importantly, this is a player still young enough, at the start of his prime, and one the team hope will stay a while as they move into the next era of existence.

