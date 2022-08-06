How to Watch Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC: Preview, odds

LAFC have wrapped up a whirlwind week, and will cap it off with a trip to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake on Saturday evening in MLS regular season play.

The black-and-gold were in action midweek, as they played a Leagues Cup Showcase friendly against Club América at SoFi Stadium, ending in a penalty shootout loss. All in all, it was a nice occasion with no apparent injuries, so great job everyone. On top of that, LAFC were movers at the end of the summer transfer window, signing a third Designated Player, Denis Bouanga (although it is too soon for him to feature here) and trading away Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Danny Musovski, the latter to RSL, coincidentally. The Moose is injured, however, and should not feature in this one to immediately haunt his old side.

RSL have a full week of rest, with no midweek game and most recently playing a 2-2 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. RSL came back twice in the game, including the key equalizer at the death from Jefferson Savarino, who is off to a good start in his second stint with the club. The Utahns are above the playoff line, and while they also had a flurry at the end of the transfer window, time will tell if it will be enough for them to stay above the playoff line when it matters.

RSL and LAFC often play some pretty spectacular (if one-sided) games, so this could be super fun or a disaster from an LAFC perspective, or maybe something more sensibly in the middle. We’ll see how this one goes!

Injuries/absences:

LAFC:

Julian Gaines (pelvis) — OUT

RSL:

Damir Kreilach (back) — OUT

Bobby Wood (abductor) — OUT

Tate Schmitt (knee) — OUT

Danny Musovski (hamstring) — OUT

Erik Holt (abductor) — QUESTIONABLE

Bode Hidalgo (hamstring) — QUESTIONABLE

Odds:

According to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday morning, LAFC are (+135), RSL are (+170) and a draw is (+250), so LAFC are in a push on the road. All things considered, I think that’s a fair call.

How to Watch:

Saturday’s match between LAFC and Real Salt Lake will be televised nationally on UniMás and TUDN and streamed in English on Twitter. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 7 pm PT with kickoff to come at 7:08.

Come chat about the game with us in the comment section below!