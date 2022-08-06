Four-goal flex: LAFC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

LAFC were back to MLS regular season action this weekend after making a bit of history during the midweek. As one of the four teams to play soccer in SoFi stadium for the first time, they lost an entertaining exhibition match to Club América in a match that went all the way to penalties. Now, the team were looking to cement their first-place status, and continue to strengthen their grasp of the Supporter’s Shield.

The team were on the road against Real Salt Lake, a team they recently made a transfer deadline day deal with not too long ago. The fireworks didn't wait to start, with Chicho Arango adding to his myth as a scoring savant, this time putting on a cheeky back-heel to get the ball over the line for the lead in the opening ten minutes of the match.

RSL waited approximately two minutes before turning into haters and equalizing the match with a nifty run of their own. It wasn't too flashy, but it was technically sound, beautiful football. However, Kellyn Acosta wasn't about to let the lead slip by so easily, and he came up with a banger in the 17th minute to get the team back in front.

The black and gold didn't stop there, and added another for a third goal in the 60th minute. Mahala Opoku put in a great pass that found none other than Chicho Arango, who secured his brace with what is a tap-in for him. The goal extended the team's lead early in the second half.

The man everyone is still buzzing about, Gareth Bale, came off the bench and did what he does really well, score a goal. Putting in work on the defender, the Welsh International found all the space he needed to put one past the keeper for a fourth and final goal for LAFC.

The final whistle blew on the match and LAFC walked away with a pretty massive 4-1 win on the road, against a Western Conference playoff side. They extend their lead at the top of the conference to six points, with a pretty favorable match at home coming up next weekend. At this point in the season, it's all about securing the top spot the team have enjoyed for almost the entirety of the season, and moving forward on what matters most, the MLS Cup.

