How to Watch Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC

After a brutal 2nd-half collapse in their last game, Angel City FC will look to turn the page fully as they are in Florida for the first time, to take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday in NWSL regular season play.

Angel City’s last game was an extreme case of two halves, as they took a 2-0 lead over OL Reign at home last weekend, only to let in three goals to lose 3-2. I think the Reign are a very good team, but that was a rather agonizing result for ACFC, as they had the lead but just could not hang on for any kind of result in the end. At best, it’s a learning opportunity for the squad.

Orlando are in good form lately, unbeaten in their last four. Most recently, they played to a 2-2 draw on the road against Kansas City Current, and while they had a chance for a win and had to settle for a draw, it is still a credible result. Perhaps on the bright side for Angel City, the Pride have only one home win so far this season, so they are far from impenetrable at Exploria Stadium.

This is the teams’ second meeting of the season, after Orlando sprung a bit of an upset and won 1-0 at The Banc early on in the campaign. Sydney Leroux had the winning goal in that one, and now...she’s an Angel City player. Can she complete the rare “double game-winners on the road for opposite teams” (I just made that up) milestone? We’ll see how the Angels fare in their debut trip to Orlando.

Injuries/absences:

Angel City:

Sarah Gorden (knee) — OUT

Christen Press (ACL) — OUT

M.A. Vignola (hip) — OUT

Vanessa Gilles (hip) — OUT

Madison Hammond (right leg) — OUT

Sydney Leroux (illness) — QUESTIONABLE

Claire Emslie (right leg) — QUESTIONABLE

Pride:

Marta (ACL — SEI) — OUT

Parker Roberts (foot) — OUT

Megan Montefusco (suspended) — OUT

Gunny Jonsdottir (concussion) — OUT

Leah Pruitt (knee) — QUESTIONABLE

How to Watch:

Sunday’s match between Angel City FC and the Orlando Pride will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States and Twitch in the rest of the world. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4 pm PT with kickoff to come minutes later.

