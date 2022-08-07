Dramatic draw: Orlando Pride 2, Angel City FC 2

After a brutally heartbreaking loss at home last time out, Angel City FC were back on the road, with another opportunity to throw themselves right back into the playoff conversation with a win over Orlando Pride. Despite continuing to play with key players missing, ACFC are a team capable of putting on a show and getting the big win when needed most, and they could really use one this evening.

Angel City had another solid first half, and it looked like they were gearing up to head into the break with a scoreless draw on their hands, but former Pride player and current ACFC Captain, Ali Riley, had other plans. A ball that wasn't cleared out all the way landed to Riley where she took control, then took a shot and put through what will be a contender for goal of the week.

Pride got the equalizer in the second half after knocking on the door for a handful of very tense minutes. Julie Doyle capitalized on a mistake from the visitors, and put her team level.

No strangers to letting in late goals to tug at the heart strings, Angel City luckily had plenty of time to still find a winner in this one, and pull off a big win on the road. In the 72nd minute they did just that behind Cari Roccaro finish to a great ball in from the corner kick. Just like that, ACFC were back in front, but still had to defend well and see out the win for the final minutes and Orlando weren't going down without a fight.

In the waning moments of regulation Orlando got their second equalizer after once again spending an extended period of time in Angel City’s box, racking up opportunities and eventually, benefited from a deflection that was ruled an own goal.

The 2-2 draw feels bad, but at the very least its a point for an ACFC side that desperately needs them if they want to sneak into one of those final playoff spots. There is still a fair amount of footy to be played, but this team needs wins, especially when you consider their last few times out they've looked the better side and taken leads, but have failed to see them out over the course of a full 90+. The team’s next match is next week, at home, against a Chicago Red Stars side looking to secure a postseason spot of their own.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!